Dodgers Predicted to Lose Walker Buehler on $45 Million Deal to NL Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made blockbuster signings and brought back key players this winter, but there are still fan favorites the team hasn't addressed. One of those players is free agent pitcher Walker Buehler.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer has Buehler signing with the Chicago Cubs on a three-year, $45 million deal.
"Walker Buehler was one of the top pitchers in MLB between 2018 and 2021, pitching to a 2.82 ERA with 4.5 times as many strikeouts as walks," Rymer wrote. "He isn't this guy anymore. And yet, maybe he could be again? It's hard to say for sure because of Buehler's uninspiring recent track record. He had his second Tommy John surgery in 2022, which followed a 12-start run in which he had a 4.02 ERA. He didn't exactly return to form in the regular season this year.
"On the plus side, Buehler ran an average fastball of 95.0 mph with one of the best breaking balls on the Los Angeles Dodgers. And in the end, his 10 straight scoreless innings were a big reason they won the World Series. Buehler is to this year's market what Jack Flaherty was to the 2023-24 market. He doesn't offer much in the way of certainty, but his history and his future upside make him a compelling target on a one-year deal or a long-term contract with opt-outs."
The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves are reportedly interested in the right-hander. The New York Yankees also talked with Buehler before signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract.
Buehler remains one of the most established starting pitchers on the market and is looking for a multi-year contract that includes opt-outs. The 30-year-old had a trying 2024 season as he struggled with his command and posted a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts.
However, once the Dodgers reached the postseason it was as if Buehler was a new and improved version of himself. Buehler was lights out throughout the Dodgers' run to the World Series, tossing 10 scoreless innings in the NLCS and World Series. To Dodgers fans, he'll always be remembered for his heroics in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the Fall Classic.
As the Dodgers ran out of options in the bullpen, Buehler chose to close out the ninth. Whether he returns to Los Angeles or joins another team, the fan base will always have fond memories of Buehler.