Dodgers Predicted to Trade Top Pitcher to AL East Squad in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to start the North American portion of the 2025 regular season after a dominant offseason, retooling a championship tested roster.
After lifting the franchise's eighth World Series trophy this past October, the lack of complacency has been clear given the front office's aggressive approach. According to one recent trade idea, the Dodgers may not be done with their retooling just yet.
Something that hampered much of L.A.'s season in 2024 was pitching injuries. Starters, relievers, and just about anything in between had some type of ailment last year.
Despite only three starting pitchers making it to the end of October — and not to mention no clear-cut closer all season — it is no secret that the pitching roster needed a makeover this offseason.
The makeover resulted in acquiring a two-time Cy Young award winner and international phenom to the starting rotation, and two of the league's most feared closers to bolster the bullpen.
The Dodgers still need more depth in a few areas as domestic Opening Day rapidly approaches, so Bleacher Report's MLB insider Zachary D. Rymer theorized a last-minute trade idea that would send excess pitching talent to the American League for a key prospect.
Trade Proposal: Baltimore Orioles get RHP Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers get OF Vance Honeycutt (Orioles No. 4 prospect)
Miller has undeniable talent and is looking to come back stronger this season after last year's shoulder injury, but after starting the 2025 campaign in Triple-A and a few other pitchers ahead of him in the depth chart, it might make more sense for him to move on and flourish elsewhere.
Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, and even Shohei Ohtani are in the process of getting back to the mound and would likely fill spots in the rotation before Miller when healthy.
As for the return, Honeycutt had a dominant college career batting .318/.410/.714 with an absurd OPS of 1.124 in 2024. He added 28 stolen bases, 28 home runs, and 70 RBIs.
At just 21 years old, the Dodgers may have an outfielder of the future in this potential trade, but parting ways with Miller would certainly sting.
