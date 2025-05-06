Dodgers Provide Concerning Injury Update on All-Star Outfielder
The last thing the Los Angeles Dodgers need is another injury to one of their better players.
Unfortunately during Monday's game versus the Miami Marlins, star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was unexpectedly lifted from the contest in the fourth inning of L.A.'s 7-4 victory.
Once the game ended, manager Dave Roberts offered a somber update on the reigning Home Run Derby champ. When attempting to make play in the outfield, Hernandez felt tightness in both his adductor muscle and in his hamstring. Not wanting to further inflame a possible issue, he was pulled.
Roberts also said that Hernandez will get an MRI on Tuesday — and that it's likely another player from the minor leagues will be shuttled up in the event Hernandez is put on the shelf for a substantial amount of time.
Even with the best record in baseball, the Dodgers can ill-afford Hernandez being sidelined for a long stint. The right-handed slugger is off to an electric start in 2025. He currently leads all players across both leagues in runs batted in (34). He's tied with Shohei Ohtani for hitting the most homers on the team thus far (nine).
For good measure, Hernandez is also hitting .315 with an elite .933 OPS. To put it mildly, one can make a case that he's been the best hitter on the team during this early stretch of the season.
With Tommy Edman sidelined already, that would be two big pieces to the lineup on the injured list (should Hernandez find himself there). The bottom of the order has been somewhat inconsistent thus far, and as proven in last year's World Series run, Hernandez and Edman are vital cogs in this machine.
It would be fascinating to see who the Dodgers could call up in Hernandez's place. Given the positional versatility Andy Pages has in being able to play a corner spot, it wouldn't be shocking to see old friend James Outman get another chance in the big leagues.
Currently on a major tear, Outman is hitting .254 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in the minor leagues. His past experience with the club, coupled with his proclivity for fielding at a high level, makes him an obvious choice to fill in should he be needed.
