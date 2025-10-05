Dodgers Provide Somewhat Concerning Tommy Edman Injury Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a somewhat concerning injury update regarding utility star Tommy Edman.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke on Edman's ankle that held him out of three of the last four regular season games and the second Wild Card contest.
"I think it's holding up. Not getting any worse. Not getting much better," said Roberts. "I feel that having him start taking a few at-bats each night against the starter is a benefit to us. And I'll kind of keep an eye on him as the game progresses, if we need to get him off his feet to get him ready for the next one."
Edman was still able to play Game 1 of the NLDS and went 1-for-4 with a run.
This is unfortunately not the first time that Edman's ankle has had to be dealt with this season.
After hitting .252 with an OPS of .818 through 30 games, the 2024 NLCS MVP added eight home runs and 24 RBIs to go along with quite the productive start to the season. Edman was moved to the the injured list with ankle inflammation at the beginning of May and would remain on the shelf for about two weeks.
Edman would hit just .212 in his return to the team, with an OPS of .596 in the next 56 games. He would then be placed on the IL once again, this time with a sprained ankle. Edman would stay on the injured list for a little over a month before his return.
Edman was hitting .209 in his last 11 games before the postseason, and to make matters worse, aggravated it towards the end of the year according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
“He kind of aggravated it last week in Arizona playing the outfield,” said Friedman. “He’ll do whatever. But I think the best chance for us to keep him growing strong right now is limit the amount of movement in the outfield. And so at least for right now that’s our thought and hopefully we get some days and keep going and it progressively gets better and better and kind of opens that up. But right now we’re erring on the side of caution.”
This aggravation has led to Edman moving back to the infield, but luckily the utility man has been able to suit up and make an impact in Game 1 of the NLDS.
