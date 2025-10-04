Dodgers Receive Ultimate Compliment From Phillies All-Star Ahead of NLDS
Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto praised the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their matchup in the National League Divisional Series on Saturday.
“Obviously any team you play in the postseason is going to be a challenge, and you’re going to be excited to play,” Realmuto said.
“But playing a team like this, in my opinion, they’re the epitome of what a Major League team should be. They go out every year and try to win, their ownership is awesome, their front office is great. It’s an organization that the other teams look up to.
“And I see us as the same way. I feel this matchup is going to be a lot of fun and it’s good for the game to have these two teams going at it.”
The Dodgers and Phillies are two of the NL's powerhouses, and are sure to bring some exciting baseball to the Divisional Series. The Dodgers have become a dynasty in the NL West, making the postseason in each of the last 13 seasons and winning two World Series in the 2020s. The Phillies have also been great this decade, playing into October in each of the last four seasons.
The Dodgers lost both of their series against the Phillies this season, and will look to turn things around against the No. 2 seed in the NLDS. Shohei Ohtani will start the opening game of the series for the Dodgers in his first ever postseason start, and the Dodgers will hope to continue to produce runs behind him at the plate.
LA clearly had the best offense of any team during the Wild Card round, scoring 18 runs across two games and batting .373 against the Reds.
The Dodgers and the Phillies, surprisingly, haven't met in the postseason since the NLCS in 2009, which the Phillies took four games to one. They also took the previous two postseason meetings in 2008 and 1983.
The Dodgers and their star-studded lineup will look to break their duck against the Phillies and take an early series lead on the road, which would be a huge advantage heading back to Dodger Stadium. The best-of-five series begins Saturday at 3:38 p.m. PT.
