Dodgers Provide Unfortunate Update on $74 Million Injured Star
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman suffered an ankle injury Aug. 3, landing back on the injured list for the second time this season.
Edman sprained his right ankle while rounding first against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the same ankle which kept him out for half of May earlier this season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the star's timeline for return.
“It’s probably going to be some time in September,” Roberts said.
Edman came to the Dodgers in 2024 from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he also struggled with injury. While healthy over the last two seasons, he has been an asset to the Dodgers both on offense and especially on defense.
Edman has hovered around league average batting over the past two seasons, posting a .711 OPS in 2024 and a .677 OPS this season. He has 12 homers and 44 RBIs through 86 games this year, and has rounded out the lineup nicely.
As for his fielding, he has been elite at second base all season. He ranks in the top 10 percent in MLB in Fielding Run Value with a mark of seven, and ranks in the 94th percentile in Outs Above Average, also with seven.
The Dodgers are struggling for infield depth with a plethora of injuries in August, as both Hyeseong Kim and Kike Hernandez — who can both play second base — are out. In their absence, the Dodgers have called on Alex Freeland, who has mostly been used as a utility infielder since his call-up, and Miguel Rojas to fill the gap.
The Dodgers will have to go on without Edman during a crucial month of August, as they continue to try to fend off the San Diego Padres in the NL West. The Dodgers' lead in the division grew to three games after their win and the Padres' loss on Friday, though the job isn't finished yet.
The Dodgers will face the Padres in two series before the end of the month, and will likely be without Edman for both. They will look to build their lead in the division against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT just one week ahead of their first series of the second half against the Friars.
