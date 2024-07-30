Dodgers Re-Acquire Veteran Infielder From AL East Team Ahead of Deadline
After executing a blockbuster three-team deal Monday morning, the Dodgers' trade deadline activity picked up again in the afternoon.
This time, the Dodgers re-acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays. This marks the second consecutive year the Dodgers have picked up Rosario, known for his defensive prowess at shortstop and second base, just before the MLB trade deadline.
Rosario, 28, was initially traded to the Dodgers on July 26, 2023, from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Noah Syndergaard and cash. He transitioned smoothly from shortstop to second base, posting a .256/.301/.408 slash line over 48 games with Los Angeles, while delivering reliable defense in a crucial position.
In 2024 with the Rays, Rosario has hit .307 with a .331 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage over 76 games — his best numbers since his 2019 season with the New York Mets.
The Dodgers are sending minor league pitcher Michael Flynn to Tampa in return. Flynn, a 27-year-old right-hander, tallied 50 strikeouts in 46.1 innings with a 4.95 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
A corresponding move was necessary for the Dodgers' 40-man and 26-man rosters since Flynn wasn’t on either. With no game until Tuesday in San Diego, the 26-man roster move might wait until then.
In a somewhat surprising 40-man roster move, left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was designated for assignment. Yarbrough, 32, a finesse pitcher with a slow but effective breaking-ball repertoire, had a 3.74 ERA over 67.1 innings in 32 games, allowing 52 hits, 25 walks, and striking out 39.
The deadline for trading major league players who haven't cleared waivers is 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.
The Dodgers' acquisition of infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman in the three-team trade with the White Sox and Cardinals did not immediately address the Dodgers' infield needs. Edman is currently on a minor league rehab assignment, joining infielders Mookie Betts (hand) and Miguel Rojas (forearm) on the rehab trail.
The Dodgers signed Nick Ahmed to fill the shortstop void, but Rosario offers a bit more with the bat. It's unclear whether the Dodgers will continue to roster Ahmed or if more moves are coming. Ahmed was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants earlier this month before he was claimed by the Dodgers