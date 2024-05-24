Dodgers' Recently Released Minor Leaguer Immediately Joins NL West Rival
The stat line for veteran reliever Drew Pomeranz was, to put it kindly, unimpressive during his only month in the Dodgers' organization. Pomeranz appeared in eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing nine hits and six runs across nine innings.
Friday, Pomeranz opted out of his minor league contract before his first major league call-up — with the Dodgers, that is.
According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, Pomeranz already has a place in the San Francisco Giants' bullpen.
The Giants are giving Pomeranz a rare opportunity — and not just for a 35-year-old pitcher who hasn't appeared in a big league game in three years and posted a bloated ERA at Triple-A. The call-up comes for Pomeranz on the same day he was officially released by the "other team" involved in a century-old rivalry.
Pomeranz's last big league experience came in 2021 with the Padres, when he went 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 27 relief apperances. In 2016 Pomeranz was chosen to the National League All-Star team. He finished that season 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA after being traded to the Red Sox at midseason.
The Dodgers have used 27 pitchers this season entering Friday's game in Cincinnati, but Pomeranz was not among them. He joined the Angels on a minor league contract in spring training, then latched on with the Dodgers after he was released by the Angels in April.