Dodgers Reclaim Top Spot in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Dodgers rose to the top of Newsweek Sports' MLB Power Rankings after they were placed third in the previous edition.
The Dodgers have gone 5-2 since the last edition, dropping the final game of their series against the division rival San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals before sweeping the Colorado Rockies.
With a 51-31 record, the Dodgers are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in baseball, and have the single best record in the National League.
Over the course of the last week, Max Muncy has continued to tear the cover off the ball, and has three homers with 13 runs batted. He is batting .316 during that stretch with an OPS well over 1.000. Since the final game against the Padres, Muncy has a walk rate higher than his strikeout rate and a wRC+ of 227.
While not producing the power numbers we're used to seeing from him since June 19, Teoscar Hernandez has the best batting average on the team since then with a mark of .375.
Shohei Ohtani made his second appearance on the mound for the Dodgers against the Nats on Sunday, posting a scoreless inning as the opener and recording two strikeouts. He also has the most runs scored for the Dodgers over the last week with seven, and continues to lead MLB with his season total of 80.
Freddie Freeman's worrying slump continued, as he batted just .083 across the seven games. He scored four times, recording two hits and a walk.
The Dodgers lead the Padres in the NL West by six games, and have prepared themselves well for their World Series title defense.
They will face the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series beginning Friday at 5:10 p.m. PT before they host the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros in a six-game homestand.
