Dodgers Remove Locker of Recently-Acquired Pitcher Hinting at Next Roster Move
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Will Klein doesn't have a locker in the clubhouse, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
This is likely to make room for newly-signed right-hander Jose Urena and activate him to the 40-man roster.
Earlier on Tuesday, recently acquired catcher Chuckie Robinson was designated for assignment to clear an additional spot on the 40-man roster for Urena. Robinson was claimed off of waivers by the Dodgers on Saturday, just days after the Los Angeles Angels designated him for assignment Wednesday.
As for Klein, he had yet to log an inning for Seattle this season as his 22 appearances have all been in Triple-A. His ERA was 7.17 across 21.1 innings pitched. He logged eight total appearances in The Show last season with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics, allowing nine runs in 7.1 career-innings.
As for Urena, he started his 2025 campaign on a minor league contract with the New York Mets. He would only pitch one outing for New York consisting of five earned runs across three total innings before being designated for assignment and signed by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Things proved to be better for Urena as he currently holds a a 3.65 ERA across 12.1 innings of work in Toronto. He was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The Dodgers bullpen is currently in need of some more pitching talent as the pitching roster has 15 different players on the injured list at the moment.
The Dodgers have 12 blown saves this season — the most in the National League and third-most in MLB — and have lost 10 games in relief, tied for the seventh most in MLB.
Urena has a career 4.78 ERA, but perhaps more importantly, the right-hander has 963.2 innings under his belt across his 11-year MLB life. Consistency and health on the pitching roster are paramount to L.A. at the moment as Urena will be given a major opportunity to prove himself in a Dodgers uniform.
