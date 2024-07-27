Dodgers Reportedly Showing Interest in All-Star Closer Amid Evan Phillips' Struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers are searching for a new closer after Evan Phillips appears to have lost his job. Manager Dave Roberts has been using the righty in different situations, while the last save opportunity went to Brent Honeywell on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.
In eight appearances since June 30, Phillips has been rocked for nine earned runs and 12 hits, including four home runs, in just 7.1 innings for an 11.05 ERA that boosted his season ERA to 3.77.
Because of this, the Dodgers are reportedly interested in Miami Marlins left-handed closer Tanner Scott and "presumably" Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, "The teams interested in Scott (and presumably Estévez) include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, according to sources briefed on the Marlins’ discussions. As The Athletic reported Wednesday, the Marlins are fielding calls on nearly all of their relievers, and all are available regardless of contract or remaining years of control."
Phillips has acknowledged his slip-up recently and is searching to regain his first-half form when he held opponents to a 1.52 ERA and converted all 13 of his save opportunities in 25 games. Opponents only had a .186 average against him and a .492 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
“I went to Doc a few days ago and said, ‘Hey, I have a higher standard for myself, I know I’m pitching below that bar right now, and I understand that whatever needs to be done will be done,’ ” Phillips said Monday. “Fundamentally, when I pitch, it’s to help us win games. Period.”
Phillips' appearance against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday was more fuel on the out-of-control fire. The Dodgers were leading 9-3 and Phillips surrendered three runs. Daniel Hudson was brought in to close the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth.
Phillips says his performance has been impacted by some negative self-talk and his inability to control his emotions on the mound.
“Conviction [in my pitches] isn’t really a problem,” Phillips said. “It’s more of a mindset, a shift in focus, straying too far away from what my thought process is on the mound, putting too much stock in the weight of the game, the shift in momentum and some of my outings that have cost the team a lead or whatever it might be.
“I’m trying to get back to individualizing each pitch and being convicted in each pitch, having a clear understanding of what I’m trying to do with those pitches and executing better."
Regardless, if Phillips doesn't figure it out in a hurry then the Dodgers are going to move on to someone else.