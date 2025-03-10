Dodgers Reveal Key Pitcher Out for Season With Torn Labrum
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove won't compete in 2025 because of a torn right labrum. The reliever was seen in a sling Sunday in the Dodgers clubhouse, and it was confirmed he would miss the entire season after undergoing surgery.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Grove attempted to pitch through the shoulder injury in 2024, and an offseason of rest did not help him recover. The right-hander was removed from the Dodgers' playoff roster last season because of the shoulder injury.
A month ago, the Dodgers announced Grove would not be ready for Opening Day because he was behind schedule in his throwing program. Now, the Dodgers have one less reliever to rely on for the 2025 campaign.
The 28-year-old made 38 appearances last season, including two starts. Grove produced a 5.12 ERA with 54 strikeouts over 51 innings.
The Dodgers plan on opening the season with an eight-man bullpen. Relievers Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia, Anthony Banda, Kirby Yates, and Blake Treinen are all expected to be ready for Opening Day.
However, there is currently an ongoing competition for the final three spots in the bullpen. The Dodgers travel to Japan Wednesday, so any decisions about the immediate bullpen will have to be made before then.
A few candidates to claim the final bullpen spots include Ben Casparius, Luis Garcia, and Giovanny Gallegos.
When the Dodgers signed numerous pitchers this offseason, baseball fans were angry as many believed the rich got richer. But as the injuries begin to pile up, the Dodgers' aggressiveness this winter makes much sense.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the newest pitching reinforcements were a result of the Dodgers' recent injury woes.
“I’m sure some of [our past injury problems] created some of the mindset this offseason,” Friedman said, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “Just to be as prepared as we possibly could be.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.