Dodgers Reveal New Lineup with Massive Changes for Game 3 of NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers are shaking things up for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets on Wednesday night at Citi Field.
While the top two hitters remain the same, the rest of the lineup has been thrown a curveball.
Manager Dave Roberts has decided to go with back-to-back lefties in Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy and dropped Will Smith down to the seventh spot. Kiké Hernández is batting ninth and playing center field.
Freeman is back to hitting in the three-hole after switching with Teoscar Hernández for Game 2.
Second baseman Gavin Lux returns to the lineup after leaving Game 1 early with a hip flexor injury. He also did not appear in Game 2 because of the pitching matchup and to let him have a couple extra days of rest.
Here is the full lineup:
The only thing that truly didn't change is the top of the lineup. Shohei Ohtani continues to lead off for the Dodgers despite his struggles at the plate with the bases empty. During the postseason, Ohtani is 0-for-19 without runners on base but with runners on, it's a different story. Ohtani is is 6-for-8 with traffic which could be why Roberts moved Kiké Hernández down to ninth. He has a knack for getting on base in the postseason which will help Ohtani's production.
Los Angeles will be going up against right-hander Luis Severino who believes he has the blueprint to take down Ohtani and the Dodgers.
“For me, I would go to see how Yu Darvish pitched to him, the recent righty, how they attacked him,” Severino said on Tuesday afternoon. “Like you say, he’s a great hitter. So I have to be careful. But if I can pick my spot, execute my pitches, I think I’ll be good.”
Good news is Ohtani has been successful against Severino in the past going 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, two walks, an intentional walk and one strikeouts in three games.
While the lineup might have changed slightly, it's still tough and Severino is fully aware.
They’re here for a reason,” he said. “They have a good lineup. They showed a lot in the first game, the second game, too. When you’ve got in the same lineup two or three MVPs, that says so much. They have a good lineup, just need to be prepared for that. “