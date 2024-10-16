Dodgers Reveal New Lineup with Massive Changes for Game 3 of NLCS

The Dodgers have a new lineup for NLCS Game 3 lineup vs the Mets:



1. Shohei Ohtani, DH

2. Mookie Betts, RF

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Max Muncy, 3B

5. Teoscar Hernández, LF

6. Gavin Lux, 2B

7. Will Smith, C

8. Tommy Edman, SS

9. Kiké Hernández, CF



Wlaker Buehler is starting.