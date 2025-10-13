Dodgers Reveal NLDS Games 1 and 2 Starters, With One Big Surprise
Ahead of the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers released some news that gave some clarity as to who will be pitching in this series.
According to manager Dave Roberts, Blake Snell will get the ball in Game 1 versus the Brewers in Milwaukee. In Game 2, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start in what's somewhat of a mild surprise given that Shohei Ohtani theoretically is also available to begin one of the first two games on the mound.
While the postseason is a different animal, it is interesting seeing how current members of the Brewers have fared versus each starter.
In a combined 33 at-bats against Snell, Milwaukee hitters are batting .152 with zero homers and two doubles. Christian Yelich has two hits in six at-bats against Snell throughout their respective careers. Other than that, there's not a whole lot of sucess throughout the lineup.
Yamamoto is a bit of a different story. On July 7, he made a start in Milwaukee. He was pulled from the game in the first inning after allowing four hits, three earned runs, and two walks in 0.2 innings pitched. Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer off the elite pitcher during this short outing.
The biggest story in this entire situation is Ohtani. The star player had a very solid outing in Game 1 of the NLDS versus the Phillies in Philadelphia. He didn't feature again in the series given the Dodgers won in four games.
While Roberts doesn't think Ohtani's placement in the pitching pecking order has anything to do with his recent struggles in the plate. It's difficult to fully agree with that line of thinking considering that Ohtani's numbers at the plate during a start and the day after a start are down compared to at any other time.
In this scenario, Ohtani won't be exhausting himself on the mound. We've seen times where he's literally sweating at the plate after finishing an inning in order to get his batting gear and head straight for the batters box.
Whether that fully accounted for Ohtani's dreadful batting numbers versus the Phillies or not is difficult to answer. However, given that the Dodgers are willing to let Ohtani pitch later in this series, there's real credence to the theory they hope he gets hot in the first two games of this series while putting all of his focus on hitting the baseball.
