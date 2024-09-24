Dodgers Reveal When Postseason Tickets Will Go On Sale
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that tickets for potential home games during the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Fans can buy tickets through Dodgers.com/Postseason.
The Dodgers are heading to the playoffs for the 12th straight year, and their magic number to clinch the NL West for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons—and secure a bye through the Wild Card round—is down to four.
If they enter the NLDS as the higher seed, Games 1 and 2 will be held at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 5 and 6, with a potential Game 5 scheduled for Oct. 11.
However, if the Dodgers are the lower seed, Dodger Stadium will host Games 3 and 4 on Oct. 8 and 9.
If the Dodgers advance to the NLCS, the series will kick off on Oct. 13 at the home stadium of the higher-seeded team.
In addition, 2025 Season Ticket Memberships are now available for purchase. Some packages offer priority access to all postseason games, including the World Series, at special rates.
The Dodgers are coming off an adrenaline-filled, come-from-behind series win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts came through when the Dodgers needed them most as they launched back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to erase a one-run deficit and won 6-5 in walk-off fashion.
The Dodges held on to a three-game lead in the division over San Diego. The Padres visit Dodger Stadium for a three-game series on Tuesday.
The Dodgers took a crucial step toward the postseason by clinching the series against the Rockies.
Now, they aim to carry that momentum into one of the most important series of the regular season. If the Dodgers come out on top against the Padres, they will secure their 11th NL West title in 12 years.
However, if they fall short, it will all hinge on the final weekend of the season.
San Diego holds the tiebreaker over Los Angeles because of the regular season series results. The Dodgers need to play with a sense of urgency from the first pitch to set the tone early.
“To go into a series, those guys playing great, winning three, coming up here, they’ve had their way with us up to this point,” manager Dave Roberts said on Sunday. “To lose this series, it would have been tough. Just mentally feeling a little bit like you’re on your heels. But after this series win, I feel like we can still continue to be aggressive and go out there and try to win a series.”