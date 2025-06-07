Dodgers Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the fifth best team in Major League Baseball, according to Noah Camras of Newsweek Sports.
Prior to their series against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend — when the rankings came out — the Dodgers stood at 38-25. Camras explained why the defending champions rose one place from last week's standings.
"The final days of May and first week of June brought with it some heavy weight matchups," Camras writes. "The Los Angeles Dodgers took two of three from the New York Yankees and split a series with the New York Mets. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants split a four-game series, while the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Philadelphia Phillies."
The Dodgers' grueling June schedule features the Yankees, Mets, red hot Cardinals, and division rival Padres.
Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday's 6-5 comeback win over the Mets to split the series showed the best of his ballclub.
“Reed Garrett’s obviously had a great year up to this point,” Roberts said. “They got a good pen. They pitch well. But the free passes, like you guys saw today, when you give teams free passes, innings are built and runs are created.”
The Dodgers have experienced highs and lows in their series against the Yankees and Mets; however, when the defending champions are firing on all cylinders, the team looks invincible.
While the Dodgers currently have 15 pitchers on the injured list, L.A. has somehow managed to stay afloat. As for when Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his pitching debut in Dodger blue, that remains ambiguous but he's expected to take the mound in late July or early August.
