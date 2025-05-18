Dodgers Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just a few days removed from their 19-2 beatdown over the Athletics Thursday. Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs on his bobblehead night at Chavez Ravine earlier this week.
The Dodgers superstar has now hit a home run in each of the three bobblehead nights the team has hosted since 2024. Ohtani has 16 home runs on the season putting him at the top of the MLB home run leaderboard.
Beyond the greatness of Ohtani, a few of the Dodgers' younger players also shined in Thursday night's blowout win over the Athletics.
Top prospect Dalton Rushing made his MLB debut against the Athletics as the team's catcher. At the plate, the 24-year-old went 2-for-4 with a walk and a single.
Additionally, rookie Hyeseong Kim is hitting .452 with one home run and five runs batted in. He has an OPS of 1.065 since being promoted to the big leagues in light of Tommy Edman's injury.
The Dodgers have the oldest roster in MLB, but the arrival of some young players has provided somewhat of a spark to the lineup. It's an encouraging sign for the future of the team, as well as the Dodgers' aspirations for 2025.
Noah Camras of Newsweek Sports took note of the Dodgers' offensive surge, and for that reason, moved the defending champions to No. 2. The Dodgers are trailing only the Detroit Tigers in the latest MLB Power Rankings.
"Elsewhere around the league, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to impress, especially on the offensive side of things," Camras writes. "The Yankees have scored double-digit runs in four of their last eight games, while the Dodgers have scored eight or more runs in four of their last eight games."
