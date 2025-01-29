Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Almost Underwent Tommy John Surgery in Japan
Many baseball insiders wondered why Roki Sasaki chose this offseason to make the leap from Japan to Major League Baseball.
The newest starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers addressed those questions during his press conference at Dodger Stadium.
Sasaki was asked about a previous elbow injury and explained that his elbow issues stemmed from challenges he faced during his first year with the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan. At just 18 years old, Sasaki struggled to rehabilitate a strained muscle in his right arm, and his slow recovery led him to seek treatment at multiple hospitals.
One doctor even recommended Tommy John surgery, but Sasaki ultimately chose not to undergo the procedure, unwilling to risk his future on such a career-altering surgery.
“You hear many voices that say I should have waited two more years [to come to the United States], but there are of course no guarantees about my condition in those two years,” Sasaki said in Japanese.
With health being a concern, Sasaki's decision to come to MLB is interesting, especially considering injuries to Emmet Sheehan, Kyle Hurt, and River Ryan. However, Sasaki remains confident in his approach.
“I’ve had numerous minor injuries in Japan, and I don’t think that’s solely a result of the direction of the team,” he said. “I think there are many things I can do myself, and things that I can improve. Of course, there’s uneasiness, but I think I don’t have a choice but to just make it work.”
Sasaki did some research and discovered that his elbow discomfort was actually caused by shoulder problems. Taking matters into his own hands, he chose not to throw at all that season, ultimately delaying his decision to come to MLB by two years.
“I decided the time I will spend in these two years was more valuable to me than money and stuff like that,” Sasaki shared.
The Dodgers aren't looking to overload Sasaki with innings in his debut season. With the potential of a six-man rotation, his schedule will likely mirror what he had in Japan. He is expected to break camp in the big league starting rotation.
“We don’t know at this point,” said president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman when asked about Sasaki’s workload. “He’s going to go out and start the season, and we will continue to work with him on [his] routine between starts. There’s more travel here. But we don’t have any artificial number of innings. It’s going to be much more about partnering with him, getting that feedback, and seeing how he bounces back between starts.”