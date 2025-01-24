Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Discusses Incredible Moment Meeting Lakers' LeBron James
On Jan. 17, Roki Sasaki announced he would be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just a few days later, he was being greeted by LeBron James at a Los Angeles Lakers game.
“I was really happy and shocked," Sasaki told MLB Network about the meeting through interpreter Will Ireton. "He was very welcoming with open arms.”
More news: World Series Winning Pitcher Praises Dodgers for Investing in Team to Win
James wasn't the only player to speak with Sasaki, who had a courtside seat at Crypto.com Arena. The Japanese phenom also got to talk with fellow Japanese star Rui Hachimura.
On Wednesday, the Sasaki signing was made official at Dodger Stadium. The introductory press conference was Sasaki's first time speaking to the media as a Dodger.
"I spent the past month both embracing and reflecting on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to choose a place purely based on where I can grow as a player the most," Sasaki said through Ireton. "Every organization helped me in its own way, and it was an incredibly difficult decision to choose just one.
"I had the opportunity to speak to a lot of teams, and they had a lot of appealing features. But overall when I looked at the general consensus, I thought that the Dodgers were at the top.
"I think the No. 1 thing that stood out was the stability of the front office."
Sasaki also shared he didn't prioritizie whether the team had Japanese players throughout his process; however, he expressed his excitement to be teammates with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
"It wasn't a priority for me, if there was or was not a Japanese player on a team, as I was looking at all the teams," Sasaki said. "Being able to play with Ohtani and Yamamoto, both exceptional players, [I am] really looking forward to playing with them. And not just them, but the rest of the team which is incredibly talented as well."
Sasaki, who lost several family members in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, also gave a heartfelt message to the people of Los Angeles that have been affected by the wildfires.
"I was also affected by disaster and suffered a lot, but I tried not to forget to keep looking forward," Sasaki said. "I hope to look forward and do my best together with the people of Los Angeles."
More news: 3 Players Dodgers Could Trade Away Ahead of 2025 Season