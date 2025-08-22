Dodgers' Roki Sasaki May Not Return As Soon As Hoped, Says Insider
MLB.com's Sonja Chen revealed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki may not return as soon as the Dodgers originally hoped.
Chen stated the Dodgers rotation is already pretty deep, and that they could allow Sasaki to return a little later than scheduled to ensure he is ready.
"The rehab process for Sasaki (right shoulder impingement) is a little more complicated," wrote Chen. "Sasaki made his first start for the Comets last Thursday, throwing two-plus innings rather than getting through three, as had been planned. He averaged 93.6 mph with his fastball after sitting 96-97 mph in a live session the week prior.
"But building up his workload is not the only aim while Sasaki's on rehab. The Dodgers also want him to build the confidence that he needs in order to be able to attack big league hitters with conviction, a quality the team feels has not always been there this season.
"With the Dodgers already using a six-man rotation, there's not an immediate need for Sasaki to return. They can afford for him to take some time to figure things out, if needed, which would perhaps push his return beyond early September."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts cited Sasaki's diminished velocity as a cause for concern after his rehab start.
“I wouldn’t say worried, but the expectation is that he gets into the upper 90s,” Roberts said. “But it was his first one, and I want to talk to him personally to kind of get a little bit more background on that. But yeah, it was a little surprising.”
The 23-year-old used his fastball 50 percent of the time this season, so the lower-than-expected velocity on his primary pitch definitely should raise some question marks, especially with his track record this season. Sasaki struggled in his eight appearances for the Dodgers this season, posting a 4.72 ERA with just 24 strikeouts.
While the Dodgers were short on starters when Sasaki originally landed on the injured list, as Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Emmet Sheehan were also injured and Shohei Ohtani hadn't yet made his return to pitching.
All four of them are now in the rotation along with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw, so they don't especially need Sasaki back as soon as possible.
With the extended amount of time he will get to recover, the Dodgers will hope Sasaki can return in perfect shape to assist their run in the postseason.
