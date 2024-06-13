Dodgers Rookie Opens Up on Mistake That Cost LA a Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Wednesday night's games to the Texas Rangers 3-2 when rookie outfielder Andy Pages ran through third base coach Dino Ebel's stop sign, making the final out at home plate.
Pages said he didn't see the stop sign and is treating the play as a learning opportunity.
“From the first moment, I knew I would get to third. But as soon as I saw the center fielder misplay it a little bit, I just thought about scoring that tying run,” Pages said in Spanish. “You learn from those things. Unfortunately, those things have to happen for you to get better.”
This is his second baserunning mistake within a week. The first was against the New York Yankees. He was thrown out at third base when his lead leg missed the bag on a slide.
Pages discussed the play further with first base coach Clayton McCullough in front of his locker after the game and manager Dave Roberts admitted that it took the perfect relay to get him out at home.
“It’s one of those things; you have a young player who doesn’t have a lot of experience, and you run him out there and that’s how they learn,” said Roberts. “But it still took a perfect throw and an executed relay, and they made a great play.”
The Dodgers and Rangers wrap up their series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.