Dodgers Rookie Was 'Surprised' To Be Called Up to MLB
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million deal this offseason, there was speculation the defending champions had found their new second baseman.
Once the Dodgers traded Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds just days after signing Kim, it seemed like a guarantee that the former KBO infielder would be on the Opening Day roster.
Kim joined the Dodgers as a four-time Gold Glove winner at shortstop and second base. There was no question whether the 26-year-old could handle the pressures of being an everyday infielder in Major League Baseball.
It was Kim's bat that actually determined where he would begin his MLB journey. Manager Dave Robert spoke about Kim's transition to stateside baseball this spring.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, and use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run. I just think he needs repetition."
Once the Dodgers traveled to Japan to open the season against the Chicago Cubs, Kim stayed behind in Arizona to revamp his swing. On Saturday, the Dodgers called Kim up from the minors as Tommy Edman was placed on the injured list.
The rookie revealed he was surprised to be called up by the Dodgers.
“I was very surprised,” Kim said through his interpreter of getting called up. “After the game last night, our Triple-A manager, Henny (Scott Hennessey) announced to me that I was going to go to the Show. I came in with a very happy and very excited mindset. I’m really excited right now.”
Roberts said the Dodgers plan on having Kim with the team until Edman returns.
While he may not be in the starting lineup, the Dodgers will use Kim off the bench throughout his time in the big leagues.
Kim made his Major League debut Saturday night against the Braves. He played at second base in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 10-3 win at Truist Park.
“It’s a process. He’s making strides,” Roberts said of Kim’s adjustments. “And this quite frankly can be a good opportunity for him to see some major-league pitching and to see the quality, and also to get his feet wet to make his major-league debut here in the States.“I think right now it’s going to kind of be to come off the bench and fill in at different spots. But we’ll try to get a start for him.”
