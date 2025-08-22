Dodgers Rumors: Insider Reveals Surprise Details on LA's Trade Deadline Talks
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a relatively quiet trade deadline compared to other teams who are looking to contend, making just three trades and landing five players.
The Dodgers had been linked with several All-Stars during the weeks leading up to the deadline, most notably the Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, however nothing came of it and the biggest deal they struck came with the Guards' divisional rivals. The Dodgers sent James Outman to the Minnesota Twins in a straight swap for relief pitcher Brock Stewart.
The Twins had a historic deadline, unloading 11 players off of their roster and shipping them out across the league. These deals included some highly sought after names, including All-Star closer Jhoan Duran and reliever Griffin Jax.
More news: Dodgers Pitcher Maintains Mystery Surrounding Source of Injury: 'I'd Rather Keep That To Myself'
The Dodgers, however, reportedly didn't show interest in either pitcher despite their lack of bullpen depth.
"The Dodgers didn’t show much interest in Duran or Jax, and the Twins valued Outman more than the prospects who were discussed," wrote Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star.
Dodgers closer Tanner Scott has been on the injured list since July 22 — and has underperformed this season since signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers — and they are also without key relievers, such as Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates.
Stewart has also already landed on the injured list since returning to LA, who drafted him in 2014. He made just four appearances, allowing two earned runs in 3.2 innings.
The Dodgers' lack of urgency at the trade deadline despite their injury struggles all season may spell disaster for the team going forward, as they have been borderline awful against every team that isn't the San Diego Padres since the deadline.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki May Not Return As Soon As Hoped, Says Insider
They still sit in first in the NL West, though with their lack of healthy arms and another series against the Padres — who are just one game behind them — could shake up the season and the playoff picture with just 30 games left to play.
The Dodgers will travel to Petco Park for their final series of the season against the Padres on Friday, where they will hope to get across the line despite their depleted bullpen.
The opening game of the series begins at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.