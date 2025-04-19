Dodgers Seem to Have Changed Plans Regarding Evan Phillips’ Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers have changed their return plan for Evan Phillips.
Originally, the veteran was supposed to make his season debut during the team's next series against the Chicago Cubs, but per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Phillips is with the team in Texas.
Ardaya also reports that Blake Treinen is hitting the injured list due to forearm tightness.
It appears that Phillips' return has been fast-tracked with the recent Treinen injury news and the plan to return in Chicago is no longer. Per the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris, Phillips will be activated while he is in Arlington.
As for Treinen's injured list stint, he was seen warming up in the bullpen Friday night, but that is reportedly where the forearm flare up occurred. Manager Dave Roberts said that he was feeling discomfort for a few days, but isn't concerned as the reliever will undergo an MRI.
Phillips has been off the mound since Game 6 of the NLCS. It was later revealed that he had a tear in his rotator cuff which kept him out of the World Series.
“Man, those feelings that run through your body when you think it should have been you [going into the World Series] are really hard to deal with,” said Phillips, via the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett this spring. “I was having a really hard time at home handling it.”
After months of recovery, both mentally and physically, Phillips is looking to return to a team that desperately needs more relief pitching help.
Last season, the 30-year-old threw a 3.62 ERA over 61 games. He also boasted a 5-1 record along with a team-high 18 saves on the road to October.
When the reliever got to October, he allowed just three hits and no earned runs in five appearances. It certainly stung to not pitch in the World Series, but Phillips will hope that he gets another chance to throw the ball in the Fall Classic.
