Shohei Ohtani Not With Dodgers For Series Against Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani is going on the paternity list as him and his wife, Mamiko, are expecting the birth of their first child in the coming days.
Read more: Surprise Dodgers Outfielder With Team in Texas Hinting at Massive Roster Move
The Dodgers called up outfielder Eddie Rosario as Ohtani's replacement on the active roster. It was reported earlier on Friday that Rosario was in Arlington with the Dodgers for their series opener against the Texas Rangers.
There is a chance Ohtani could return to the team by the end of this series, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Rosario signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers this spring. He is a career .262 hitter with 169 home runs and 583 RBIs throughout his 11-year Major League career.
The 2021 postseason was Rosario's best performance, where he was named the NL Championship Series MVP as a member of the Atlanta Braves. He was dubbed a Dodgers nemesis since that performance, helping the Braves knock out L.A. that October.
The outfielder said it was not a difficult decision joining the defending champions this spring.
“The decision is easy,” he told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “I feel great to be in the organization. I know they won a championship last year. They’ve got the best player in the world. I went here to try to make the team.”
Now, Rosario is replacing Ohtani on L.A.'s active roster.
More news: Dodgers Call Up Surprise Pitcher Ahead of Series Opener vs. Rangers
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.