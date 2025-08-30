Dodgers' September Call Ups Revealed
With MLB rosters expanding in the month of September, any edge a postseason contender can gain may go a long way in shaping the playoff seeding.
As it pertains to the Los Angeles Dodgers, reinforcements are expected back in short order. Tommy Edman is still working his way back from a balky ankle and recently was seen participating in batting practice. Max Muncy could soon be joining the team as well after tweaking his oblique muscle recently.
In terms of more concrete news personnel-wise, it was revealed that infielder Hyeseong Kim and relief pitcher Michael Kopech will be back with the main roster by the start of the month.
Kim hasn't played since July 28 having dealt with a shoulder issue. On the year, the Korean infielder is hitting .304 with a perfect 12 stolen bases in 12 attempts. Kopech (knee) has only pitched in eight games thus far (not allowing a single run). Hurt for much of the year, the flamethrower looks primed to reintegrate himself as an indispensable member of the bullpen.
Both players do fulfill some much-needed roles when looking at the rest of the roster as currently constituted.
Let's start with Kim. Undeniably, he's one of the fastest and most athletic players on the team. Kim has the elite base-stealing ability to be inserted as a pinch runner in a postseason game. Defensively, Kim can play call over the place — including much of the infield and also the outfield in a pinch.
This sort of versatility most definitely helps his case to make the postseason roster. With a .304 batting average on the year, the energetic Kim is also no slouch with the bat.
Kopech gives the team a high-leverage righty with experience in postseason play. The Dodgers sorely need someone to fill this role given the inordinate amount of lefties in the 'pen.
In his recovery process, Kopech reportedly has struggled immensely with his control. He'll have some time with the Major League roster to iron out those inconsistencies...and if he doesn't, there's a chance he doesn't make the initial roster for postseason play.
At the same time, Kopech throws absolute gas and is immensely competitive. It could be a case of brushing off some rust before the adenaline takes over in a positive way.
