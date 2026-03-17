Hyeseong Kim Shares Focus After Struggling in World Baseball Classic

When Hyeseong Kim left the Los Angeles Dodgers to join Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic, he did so amid a strong start to Spring Training.

That was noteworthy both because Kim dealt with some inconsistency at the plate last season and due to the position battle at second base in the wake of Tommy Edman's ongoing recovery from right ankle surgery.

However, Kim wasn't able to carry his spring success over to the WBC and now back with the Dodgers, is looking to find better results, per Jack Harris of the California Post.

“I’m focused on the things I’m good at, such as baserunning and defense; I want to make sure I perfect those categories,” he said. “But my WBC numbers weren’t great. So I want to make sure this last week, I focus on my hitting also.”

Kim finished with just two hits--one of which was a home run--in 12 at-bats over four WBC games. He missed Korea's final game in pool play because of jamming a finger on his left hand while stealing second base.

The 27-year-old returned for their quarterfinals matchup against the Dominican Republic but went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in Korea's 10-0 loss that was final after seven innings due to the mercy rule.

Before leaving camp, Kim went 9-for-13 with a 1.154 on-base plus slugging percentage, one home run and five RBI across five Cactus League games. He was back in the Dodgers lineup on Monday, and went 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base in their loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The stolen base was notable in that it offered further evidence that Kim was recovered from jamming his finger.

Will Hyeseong Kim make Dodgers' Opening Day roster?

Kim's early success gave him an inside track to starting the season with the Dodgers as part of a platoon at second base. However, the position battle remains ongoing during the final week of Spring Training games.

Kim still figures to be a favorite to be on the Opening Day roster, but comments by manager Dave Roberts indicated the Dodgers are still evaluating their options to fill in for Edman. Kim's primary competition, Alex Freeland, hasn't fared much better.

Given that Kim is signed to an MLB contract and spent more time up with the Dodgers last year, he would appear to be in better position than Freeland to receive the nod.

Miguel Rojas and Santiago Espinal, a non-roster invitee, are likely to complete the right-handed side of the platoon.