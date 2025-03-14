Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence on Decision to Stop Throwing Progression
No one really knows when Shohei Ohtani will make his long-awaited pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 2024 National League MVP was set to make his debut in May, however, Ohtani and the Dodgers agreed to slow-play his pitching progression as his workload as the designated hitter increases.
“I wanted to prioritize the hitting aspect as we’re getting into the season, to get a little breather mentally and physically on the pitching side of things,” Ohtani said through his interpreter in Japan. “This is according to plan and I’m quite pleased with how things are going.”
When the Dodgers signed Ohtani to a decade-long deal last offseason, the four-time All-Star was expected to contribute on the mound for Los Angeles by 2025. Since 2018, Ohtani has logged an 3.31 ERA or better every season except 2019.
Ohtani underwent a Tommy John revision surgery in September 2023, which kept him off the mound for all of last season. Then, a subsequent shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series required arthroscopic surgery in November, which may have further postponed Ohtani’s pitching debut.
Ohtani did not provide an estimate on when he will make his pitching debut in 2025.
Although Ohtani is slowing down his pitching progression, the three-time Silver Slugger is still throwing the ball. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is unsure when Ohtani will throw his next bullpen session.
Even without Ohtani, the Dodgers’ starting rotation will be just fine.
Los Angeles signed two-time Cy Young pitcher Blake Snell and Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki this offseason. Additionally, both right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow will remain part of the rotation this season.
And despite being restricted to only hitting in 2024, Ohtani did not disappoint in his first season with the Dodgers.
The 30-year-old accomplished several never-been-done feats last season. Ohtani became the first player to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, and the first exclusive DH to win the MVP award.
It will be an exciting day when Ohtani finally makes his pitching debut with the Dodgers. But for now, Ohtani will stick to his role as DH.
