Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Not Starting Games 1 or 2, Clayton Kershaw Off Roster, Wild Card Schedule
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 6-1, on Sunday and improved to 93-69 to finish off the regular season. Shohei Ohtani hit a career-high and franchise-high 55th home run while Clayton Kershaw fanned seven across 5.1 scoreless innings in what was the final regular season start of his career.
In other Ohtani-related news, it was revealed that he isn't going to start Games 1 or 2 of the Wild Card round as a pitcher. The three-time MVP can very well start Game 3 (if necessary), but the Dodgers will do whatever they can to ensure the Wild Card round lasts just two games.
Additionally, Kershaw has been left off the Wild Card roster after his Sunday start will likely keep him off the mound until the divisional series. The Dodgers' bullpen has had a rough September, and the three-time Cy Young award hasn't ruled out a relief appearances this October, but it doesn't look like that will occur in the Wild Card round.
Finally, the schedule for the first leg of the postseason has been released. The Dodgers will host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for Game 1 as they begin the journey to become baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter century.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
