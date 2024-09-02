Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Chasing Franchise Record Set in 1930
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani recorded his 80th extra-base hit of the season with his home run on Saturday. Ohtani is now within 14 extra base hits away from the Dodgers' franchise record of 94 extra base hits in a season, as noted by Eric Stephen of TrueBlue LA.
The single-season franchise record is held by former Brooklyn Dodger Babe Herman in 1930. Herman played for five teams from 1926-37 before briefly coming back with the Dodgers in 1945, during World War II. He finished his career batting .324 with 181 home runs and 997 RBIs.
The record for a Los Angeles Dodger is 90 extra base hits, held by teammate Freddie Freeman. Freeman set the record last year, when he also hit .331 with 29 home runs and 102 RBIs.
Ohtani has tied his personal-best for extra base hits. He previously recorded 80 extra base hits once before in 2021, and finished with 78 last year.
The Dodgers headed into Sunday's game with an 82-54 record, meaning there are just 26 games left in the season for Ohtani to record 14 extra-base hits to tie the record, or 15 to break it. Even if he doesn't break the franchise record, he will likely set a new personal-best.
The all-time leader for most extra base hits in a single season is Babe Ruth, who recorded 119 in 1921.
Along with this potential record, Ohtani is also on track to become the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. Ohtani already became the sixth player in MLB history to record 40 of each in a single season, and was the fastest player to do so. Entering Sunday's game, Ohtani has 44 home runs and 43 stolen bases on the season.
In addition to these potential records, Ohtani appears primed to win his third MVP award since joining MLB. Ohtani, who has slashed .293/.377/.622 with 155 hits, 107 runs, 44 home runs, and 98 RBIs, is the favorite to win the National League MVP award. He has previously won two American League MVP awards with the Los Angeles Angels.
Ohtani ranks in the top 10 in MLB in hits, runs, RBIs, total bases, and on-base percentage, as well as second in home runs and slug rate. In the NL, Ohtani ranks first in home runs, RBIs, runs, and slug rate.