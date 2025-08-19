Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Could Miss Thursday's Game vs Rockies
Shohei Ohtani appears to be in danger of missing a game this week for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to manager Dave Roberts, there's a possibility Ohtani will not be available Thursday in the final contest of a four-game slate versus the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
More news: Dodgers Receive Brutal Mark in Trade Deadline Re-Grade 2 Weeks later
According to reporter Fabian Ardaya, Ohtani is scheduled to make his next start on Wednesday at Coors Field. Then, the following afternoon, there's a chance Ohtani will get off his legs and take a break.
With the playoffs creeping closer and closer, keeping Ohtani as fresh as possible makes the most sense. Exerting a ton of effort on his body as a pitcher-hitter combo only to come back with a short turnaround doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
In this scenario, Ohtani would be able to get a nice rest ahead of what could be the most important series of the year. Once the Dodgers finish up in Colorado on Thursday, the team will head back to California to begin a three-game tilt versus the rival San Diego Padres.
More news: Dodgers Urged to 'Embarrass Yankees,' Sign Former All-Star Reliever Having Nightmare Season
Prior to games beginning on Aug. 19, the Dodgers hold a two-game lead over the Friars in the National League West division race. Projections for that series have the Dodgers trotting out a three-man rotation featuring Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Padres tentatively will match that trio with the likes of Yu Darvish, Nestor Cortes, and Nick Pivetta.
Ohtani needs to stay healthy for the Dodgers to have any realistic shot at repeating as World Series champions. As Ohtani continues to build up his innings as a starter, the physical toll in hitting and pitching within the same game becomes a reality. This is particularly the case when pitching in the top of the first inning — only to then run off the field quickly and lead off the bottom of the first as the Dodgers' first hitter of the game.
Ohtani hasn't had to miss any games in his past starts, as the previous three Wednesdays (when he started) came before a Thursday off-day. In this four-game set, though, the Dodgers don't have an off day following Ohtani's scheduled start.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.