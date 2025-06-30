Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Has Made Decision on 2025 Home Run Derby
Shohei Ohtani has guaranteed his spot in the National League’s All-Star starting lineup.
The two-way player finished with 3,967,668 votes in Phase 1 of voting on Thursday, which was the most of any player in the NL.
Now, the question is whether the NL home run leader will compete in the Home Run Derby. Ohtani has not participated in the event since his rookie season in 2021, despite leading his league in home runs the past three seasons.
That trend will continue into this season’s All-Star weekend, as Ohtani said he will not compete in the derby. The reigning NL Most Valuable Player said the timed rounds would limit his ability to compete at his highest potential.
“With the current rules in place, I don’t think it’s feasible for me to compete well,” Ohtani said.
When Ohtani competed in the derby in 2021, he was eliminated in the first round by Juan Soto. The pair initially tied in the first round, then tied again with six home runs in the tiebreaker. Soto ultimately defeated Ohtani in a three-swing swing-off to move onto the next round.
Since then, both Ohtani and Soto went on to sign record-breaking, multi-year deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, respectively. Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers in 2023, then Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets in 2024.
Ohtani hit a career-high 54 home runs in his first season with the Dodgers last year. This season, he has hit an NL-leading 29 home runs in 83 games, while also taking the mound for the first time since 2023.
Ohtani recently made his pitching debut with the Dodgers on June 16 against the San Diego Padres. The right-handed starting pitcher has made three starts this season, allowing three hits, one earned run and striking out three batters in four innings.
In addition to Ohtani, the Dodgers have seven other potential All-Stars: first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Tommy Edman, shortstop Mookie Betts, third baseman Max Muncy, catcher Will Smith and outfielders Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernández
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.