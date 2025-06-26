Shohei Ohtani’s Third Pitching Start for Dodgers Officially Revealed
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed two-way player Shohei Ohtani would make his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Ohtani has served as the opener in both of his two pitching appearances this season, leaving the mound after the first inning in both outings. He was particularly impressive in his most recent start against the Washington Nationals, where he struck out two batters in a perfect inning.
His start against the San Diego Padres June 16 was his first ever for the Dodgers, as he was unable to pitch for all of the 2024 season with his injury. His last appearance before then came with the Los Angeles Angels in August 2023.
The reigning MVP is a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, as he placed fourth in voting for the award in 2022, his best season as a pitcher to date. He posted a 2.33 ERA through 28 starts, striking out 219 batters in 166 innings with a 172 ERA+.
He had a 33.2% strikeout rate that season, ranking in the 94th percentile. He also had a pitching run value of 32, placing him in the 98th percentile in MLB.
Roberts spoke about Ohtani's return earlier in the week, stating he may not make extended starts for a while.
“I think we’re always gonna be cautious,” Roberts said. “So I don’t even know what that’s going to look like, to be ‘fully built-up.’ I don’t think anyone knows what that looks like. Because it’s not a normal starting pitcher. So to say six (innings) and 90 (pitches), I don’t even know if we’ll get to that point.”
Saturday will be Ohtani's first start away from home since his return to pitching.
Ohtani looks to keep the ball rolling for the Dodgers, who have taken a 5.5 game lead at the top of the NL West ahead of both the Padres and the San Francisco Giants. He will hope to contribute for the Dodgers on Thursday at the plate, as they look for a sweep over the Colorado Rockies.
