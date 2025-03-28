Dodgers Manager Reveals Target For Number of Shohei Ohtani Starts in 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to make his return to two-way status this season, but it remains unclear exactly when that will be.
However, manger Dave Roberts is hoping to get at least 18-20 starts from Ohtani this season — at least that would be the ideal scenario.
“We would bank that right now,” said Roberts.
The Dodgers are essentially navigating uncharted territory with Ohtani's situation. A two-way player is mostly something of the past, but Ohtani has reintroduced what it means to be a successful pitcher and hitter throughout his career.
Pitching coach Mark Prior spoke about the challenges of handling a two-way player.
“It’s been one of those things where … we’re having to lean on him a lot,” Prior said. “We don’t really have this template or road map or even experience really dealing with a guy with a two-way situation. So we’re leaning on him, on how he’s feeling. I know they’re trying to control overall workload management with his left shoulder, coming back from that (surgery). The hitting, getting ready for the season – clearly, he’s an important part of our offensive side of the ball.”
Ohtani has not thrown a bullpen in over a month, but is scheduled to have his first bullpen session since Feb. 25 on Saturday.
The Dodgers have been non-committal on when Ohtani will make his pitching debut for L.A.; however, Roberts did say it was a mutual decision to pause the NL reigning MVP's throwing progression this spring.
“We just felt that to intensify the bullpens alongside of the intensity of the games (as DH) wasn’t smart, so we just wanted to kind of slow-play it,” Roberts said.
Earlier this month, Ohtani reaffirmed there were no bumps in the road, and he felt it was best to focus on hitting for the time being.
“I wanted to prioritize the hitting aspect as we’re getting into the season, to get a little breather mentally and physically on the pitching side of things,” Ohtani said through his interpreter prior to the Tokyo Series in Japan. “This is according to plan and I’m quite pleased with how things are going.”
