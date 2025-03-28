Does Kiké Hernandez Have Same Illness as Mookie Betts for Dodgers?
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently provided an update on utility man Kiké Hernández, who's dealing with an illness.
More news: Dodgers Acquire Pitcher From Red Sox in Last-Minute Trade Before Opening Day
Hernández was not able to make the Opening Day lineup because of the illness, and did not even attend the home opener.
“I got a text from him earlier today that he wasn’t feeling well and didn’t sleep well and couldn’t keep stuff down,” Roberts said. “(We’re) trying to just get some fluids in him, rest up, and hopefully we can stay away from him. But let’s just hope that it’s not what Mookie dealt with.”
Mookie Betts had been sidelined since the final two games of Cactus League with an illness that caused severe stomach aggravation and concerning weight loss. There is speculation the Dodgers superstar dealt with a case of the norovirus, but there is no confirmation.
Betts did not compete in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs or either exhibition game at the Tokyo Dome. He even left Japan early to rest and recover at home.
The Dodgers were hopeful Betts would be in the lineup for the first game of the Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium, but he was a late scratch because he had to vomit again.
The infielder was visibly frustrated when he spoke to the media after being scratched from last Sunday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels.
“It is what it is,” he said. “Every time I eat something, it comes right out.”
While it's unclear whether Hernández has the same illness as Betts did, Roberts added some context citing why he doesn't think it is.
“It’s something that we would have felt that it would have happened earlier, where Mookie has been on the backside of this, and so I don’t think that’s the case, but I’m not sure,” Roberts said.
More news: Dodgers Manager Provides Concerning Update on Absent Star
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.