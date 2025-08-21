Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Ruled Out for Series Finale vs Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that superstar Shohei Ohtani will not play in Thursday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies.
Thursday's game takes place early in the day, while Wednesday's game is at night. In an attempt to give their everyday star some rest, the Dodgers are hoping to avoid stressing Ohtani with the little rest on the back-to-back after he pitches.
“I talked to him a little bit on the bench today,” Roberts said after Tuesday's game, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
“He’s going to leave it all out there tomorrow and he’ll be down on Thursday.”
The Dodgers are tied 1-1 against the Rockies during the current series in Colorado heading into Wednesday's game.
Los Angeles bounced back on Tuesday after losing Monday's game in heartbreaking walk-off fashion.
Ohtani has only missed two games this season, both of which came when the Japanese sensation was on paternity leave in April for the birth of his first child.
Before he gets a day to relax, Ohtani will make his 10th pitching start of the season on Wednesday and hit in the leadoff spot as well.
Thursday allows the opportunity for his two-way feat to be rewarded with rest.
The Dodgers have been careful with not overextending Ohtani as he pitches and hits for the first time since 2023.
This season, he has typically pitched four innings at the most, even when his stuff and command look good. Roberts does not seem ready to change that anytime soon.
"It's not easy when you're kind of in it, and you're competing, but he's just such a valuable player to us offensively, as a pitcher, and so to push for an extra inning, or call it five extra innings in totality — it's just not worth it," Roberts said.
"There's just way too much downside, instead of just staying the course. We all feel comfortable with our plan right now.
"For me, my eyes, first year pitching again, what we're doing right now -- essentially, it's house money.
"It's additive, being a two-way player. We have to be mindful of Shohei now and also going forward."
Ultimately, the Dodgers are focused on having Ohtani play both sides of the ball in the playoffs.
In order to give themselves their best chance at unleashing Ohtani in October, they need to manage his workload during the regular season.
