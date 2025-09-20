Dodgers Manager Sends Bold Shohei Ohtani MVP Message
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hopes that people aren't getting used to the athletic marvel that is starting pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani's earned accolades throughout his years as a pro, with three MVPs, including most recently in 2024. And yet, despite setting a new standard and creating new records each season, Ohtani has shown no signs of slowing down.
Roberts hopes the voters remember that when MVP voting rolls around.
"With what he's done with the bat and now what he's done on the mound, it's a landslide. It's a no-brainer," Roberts said of the MVP race. "The only thing is, I hope some of those voters don't get voter fatigue just because it's the easiest option."
This season, Ohtani's second with the Dodgers, the 31-year-old has slashed .283/.394/.619 with 52 home runs — the third-most in the major leagues. Those numbers alone would have Ohtani in the MVP conversation as a designated hitter, but that's only half of what Ohtani brings to the table.
On the mound, Ohtani has made 13 starts for the Dodgers as he works back from a successful surgery in September 2023 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. After not pitching during the 2024 season, Ohtani has ramped up well for the Dodgers, holding a 3.29 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 6.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
So, when it comes to evaluating a player's resume for the National League's Most Valuable Player award, it's pretty hard to go against what Ohtani has offered as a hitter and pitcher.
Las Vegas agrees, as FanDuel Sportsbook has Ohtani as a -50,000 favorite — meaning, at least for now, Roberts has little to worry about regarding voter fatigue for the 2025 NL MVP award.
For now, Roberts and Ohtani will worry about preparing for the postseason, during which all eyes will be on how the Dodgers utilize their Swiss Army Knife of a player in October.
Ohtani is expected to be in the Dodgers' starting rotation in the postseason, but he told reporters he had considered playing in the outfield to have the option to pitch in relief, skirting around the MLB's designated hitter rules.
