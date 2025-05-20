Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Takes Big Step in Throwing, But Dave Roberts Doesn't Know What's Next
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commented on two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani, who threw 50 pitches in a simulation, the most he's managed in a workout since his second elbow surgery.
“Mark (Prior, Dodgers pitching coach) said it was good,” Roberts said. “Again, I don’t know what the next step is. I do know we continue to move forward. For him to continue to feel strong and healthy and be able to continue to build up is a good thing. I just don’t know what the next step is right now.”
More news: Former Dodgers, Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Ohtani is avoiding offspeed pitches during these training sessions, but Roberts said he will need to reincorporate them before he starts facing hitters. Roberts expects Ohtani to take the bump for the Dodgers following the All-Star break.
Ohtani hasn't made a pitching appearance in a game since August 2023, but his return has long been awaited by Dodger fans, who are yet to see him on the mound in blue.
Ohtani has a career 3.01 ERA and a 38-19 record as a pitcher. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young award voting in 2022, when he had a career-low 2.33 ERA and career-high 166 innings pitched.
Ohtani doesn't need to pitch to be important to the Dodgers though, as the reigning NL MVP is putting together a good case for his third consecutive award. He currently leads MLB with 51 runs and 17 home runs, and his 125 total bases lead the National League. He also has an OPS higher than 1.000 for the third consecutive season.
Ohtani leads all Dodgers with 58 hits this season, and is three shy of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan's 61 for the National League lead.
More news: 2 Dodgers Predicted to Win Major End of Season Awards
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.