Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani 'The Best Player in Baseball' Says Rival NL All-Star
It is no secret that Shohei Ohtani is one of the greatest baseball players of this generation, but a National League All-Star revealed that he believes Ohtani is the best in MLB right now.
"He's the best player in baseball," Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. "If you make a mistake, you're more than likely going to pay for it. There's a reason why he's the best."
In just his hitting prowess, Ohtani has proven time and time again that he is one of the best ever, and has certainly made pitchers pay.
With three MVP awards and becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases in a season, Ohtani shined in his first season with the Dodgers on his way to his first World Series championship to cap off an illustrious season.
Part of the reason that Ohtani's legend has grown the way it has is that he is doing things MLB hasn't seen in over a century as he is a lethal starting pitcher when healthy.
Although he hasn't debuted on the mound in a Dodgers uniform due to his recovery from a UCL surgery in late 2023, Ohtani is ramping up a return to the pitching rotation.
Ohtani is a career 3.01 ERA pitcher during five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
His best season on the mound, 2022, featured a career-low 2.33 ERA, 219 strikeouts, and just 44 walks. He went 15-9 with a WAR of 6.2 as he finished fourth in Cy Young award voting.
When Ohtani makes his return to the mound, whenever it may be, he will return to a Dodgers team that currently has 12 pitchers on the injured list. The return is slow and cautious as the team prefers Ohtani's arm healthy for a deep October run, versus rushing him back for early regular season play.
