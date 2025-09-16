Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Shuffle Roster Ahead of Crucial Game vs. Phillies

Sep 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) reacts to a foul ball off his leg during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) reacts to a foul ball off his leg during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated catcher Dalton Rushing from the injured list, while also optioning Chuckie Robinson, who was operating as the backup catcher.

Will Smith is still out on the injured list with a bone bruise, though he can be activated off the IL this weekend during the Dodgers' home series against the San Francisco Giants.


