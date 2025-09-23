Dodgers Sign Pitcher as Postseason Nears
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for relief pitching help ahead of their postseason push, and have re-signed veteran right-hander Matt Sauer to a minor league deal.
Earlier this month, LA designated Sauer for assignment and eventually released him a few days later. He is now back in the Dodgers system, but this time is not on the 40-man roster.
Sauer, 26, was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. After rising through the ranks of the Yankees' system, Sauer failed to make it up to the majors before making his way to the Kansas City Royals by way of the Rule 5 draft.
He would make his debut in 2024 with the Royals, but didn't find much success through 14 appearances. He totaled a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 innings, and was designated for assignment that May.
Sauer returned to the Yankees and played the rest of the season in both Double-A and Triple-A, but wound up on the Dodgers via a minor league deal this past spring.
His ERA of 5.86 across 18 outings in the minor leagues — 17 of which were starts — was certainly high, but he tossed 79 strikeouts to 28 walks in that time. Amid the constant pitching roster struggles that have plagued LA this year, Sauer would get 10 appearances in Dodger blue in 2025.
At the major league level, Sauer collected a 6.37 ERA across 29.2 innings of work, hurling 24 strikeouts to eight walks.
His reunion in LA can potentially spark a second chance for him to return to the Dodgers, but with so many moving parts ahead of October, it's highly unlikely he will make his way back to an MLB mound before the postseason commences.
Sauer boasts an above average walk rate of 6.2 percent in his sample size this year, and allowed a ball hit over 95 mph just 36.8 percent of the time.
While he's unlikely to pitch again at the big league level this season, he'll be auditioning for a spot on next year's roster, whether it be with the Dodgers or another team looking to take a chance on the young hurler.
