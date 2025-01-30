Dodgers Sign Standout Reliever to $2.25 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers and relief pitcher Alex Vesia have reportedly settled on a deal to avoid arbitration.
Initially, Vesia filed for $2.35 million while the Dodgers only filed $2.05 million. To avoid an arbitration hearing, the organization and Vesia agreed to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2026, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.
Vesia will reportedly earn $2.25 million in 2025. His club option is worth $3.55 million with a $50,000 buyout.
Next season will be Vesia’s fifth with the Dodgers. After his rookie season in 2020, the Miami Marlins traded Vesia and right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt to the Dodgers in exchange for right-handed reliever Dylan Floro.
Hurt has only made four MLB appearances since joining the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Vesia has made 232 appearances and contributed to the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series title.
Vesia, who will turn 29 in April, had the best season of his career in 2024. The Alpine, California native logged career-bests with a 1.76 ERA, five saves, and 81 strikeouts. He also made a career-high 67 appearances.
In the postseason, Vesia did not allow any runs and only allowed two hits, marking the second postseason he held his opponents scoreless.
He made seven appearances out of the bullpen and recorded three holds and one save. Vesia’s save came from getting the final out of the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory in Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.
Vesia relies primarily on his fastball and slider. But, the southpaw is planning to incorporate a changeup into his repertoire in 2025.
By finally settling with Vesia, the Dodgers have a strong eight-man bullpen. Relievers Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott are among the newest additions to the Dodgers’ bullpen.
Scott is a freshly added piece to the bullpen, signing a four-year, $72 million contract as a free agent on Jan. 23. Yates finally signed his contract on Tuesday night, a one-year, $13 million deal.
The Dodgers' bullpen also includes returning members of the World Series team like Michael Kopech, Anthony Banda, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and Ryan Brasier. With an injury-ridden rotation, the postseason bullpen played an integral role in the Dodgers' defense.