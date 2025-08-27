Dodgers Sign Veteran Reliever After Being Released From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills to a minor league contract on Aug. 16.
Mills was drafted in the third round by the Seattle Mariners in 2017. He made his MLB debut on May 1, 2021 against the Los Angeles Angels and totaled 11 appearances in his rookie season.
Mills made eight appearances out of the Mariners’ bullpen in 2022, where he logged a 4.15 ERA and six strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Seattle traded Mills to the Kansas City Royals for first baseman Carlos Santana and cash shortly into the season in June.
He made a career-high 19 appearances and posted a 4.79 ERA with the Royals in 2022. However, Mills’ stint with Kansas City was short-lived, as the Royals traded him to the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Jacob Wallace in December 2022.
Mills never made an MLB appearance with the Red Sox. He underwent Tommy John surgery in his first season with Boston and missed the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The Red Sox reactivated him at the end of the 2024 season in October, setting the stage for his return this year. Boston invited him to spring training as a non-roster player but he ultimately started the season in Triple-A.
So far this season, Mills has accrued a 3.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 innings in Triple-A. Mills also converted his single save opportunity this season.
Mills seems to have recovered from the injury well and is putting up similar numbers to the ones he did before the surgery. His 32 appearances this season are the most of his career since he made 41 in Double-A in 2019.
Additionally, Mills has made seven starts in Triple-A in 2025, marking the first outings of his career as an opener.
The Red Sox ultimately released Mills at the beginning of the month, a day before optioning right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell.
He elected free agency and will now serve as a non-roster depth piece for the Dodgers this season. Mills is unlikely to pitch for Los Angeles at this point in the season but could earn another contract for next season and an invitation to spring training over the offseason.
