Dodgers Facing Challenge in Efforts to Continue Supporting Andrew Toles

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to support Andrew Toles off the field over the last several years but those ongoing efforts have reached a snag for 2026.

Toles hasn't played for the Dodgers since the 2018 season and was placed on the restricted list the following year amid personal challenges. The Dodgers have nevertheless continued to renew Toles' contract and keep him on the restricted list so he could maintain access to medical benefits.

According to Ed Guzman of the L.A. Times, the Dodgers are working with Toles' family to find a different solution because relying on the previous method is no longer feasible.

“We’ve been in contact with the Toles family and have worked together on how to best move forward,” the Dodgers said in a statement to The Times. “Continuing with the previous setup was no longer possible due to eligibility. The Toles family has asked that Andrew’s privacy be respected. Out of respect to the Toles family, we will not comment any further.”

Toles' unfortunate struggles include getting arrested in June 2020, when he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at Key West International Airport. The police report incident documented that Toles was given multiple opportunities to leave the premises before being arrested.

The incident was attributed to Toles suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. It was revealed in 2019 that he'd been diagnosed with those mental health disorders.

Toles' arrest was met with words of support and encouragement from the Dodgers organization, including manager Dave Roberts and Justin Turner speaking out.

Andrew Toles' Dodgers career

Toles made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2016 and hit .314/.365/.505 with nine doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI in 115 plate appearances over 48 games. Toles' impressive rookie year saw him in the Dodgers lineup for their first playoff game that season.

He was expected to take on a larger role in 2017 but suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Toles appeared in just 31 games before undergoing season-ending surgery. He returned to the team in July 2018 but only played in 17 games.

In 96 games over parts of three seasons in his Dodgers career, Toles batted .286/.333/.459 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI.

Although the Dodgers have been renewing Toles' contract every year since 2019, keeping him on the restricted list has meant the former outfielder did not impact the club's 40-man roster.