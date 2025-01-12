Dodgers Star Appears Upset LA Traded Away Gavin Lux
The Dodgers winning the World Series was something to be remembered, not only because of the feat itself, but also because the roster would likely never be the same. The offseason brought several changes for the Dodgers, from free agency to trades, the team has changed in only a matter of months.
More news: Former Dodgers World Series Winning Pitcher Signs in NL Central
World Series heroes like starting pitcher Walker Buehler have already found a new team, while others such as utility man Kiké Hernández are still waiting to discover their fate in free agency.
When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds, there were many people who were understandably sad to see him go. One of those people was recently re-signed Teoscar Hernández.
Hernández showed love for his former teammate by reposting the Dodgers' thank you video of Lux on his Instagram story. His caption was simply three sad face emojis, highlighting the outfielder's disappointment of Lux's departure.
Lux is another World Series champion gone from the roster, but he joins a young, up and coming team in Cincinnati. The second baseman revealed he was actually taken by surprise when he was informed the Dodgers had traded him.
“It’s initially a little bit of a shock,” Lux said Tuesday. “That’s a big deal, a lot going on, but we just said, ‘Whatever, we’re going to enjoy the night and celebrate his (grandfather’s 91st) birthday and go from there.’ We just kept on going.”
The future of Lux came into question when the Dodgers signed Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim, who won three Gold Gloves at second and shortstop in the KBO. Like Buehler, Lux was drafted by the Dodgers and had spent his entire career in Los Angeles.
“Obviously, the last nine, 10 years, Dodgers are the only thing I’ve ever known,” Lux said. “A lot of emotions, man. I'm sure anyone who’s gotten traded can attest to that. You’re excited, you’re nervous, it’s a new place, a place you’ve never been.”
The 2025 season will be a time of new beginnings for Lux as he takes his talents to the Reds.
“It’s a lot of emotions but I’m excited to get over there and be with that group of guys," he said. "There’s a lot of really good, young talent. I’m excited to get over there and help those guys win in any way I can.”
More news: Surprise Team Competing With Dodgers in Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes