Dodgers Star Had House Broken Into Over Opening Day
The home of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell was broken into the day before he made his Opening Day start, per Newsweek Sports' Jon Paul Hoornstra.
Officers arrived to Snell's house in Seattle and found a broken window, according to Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure.
"I can confirm that our home was recently broken into," Snell said in a statement. "Thankfully no one was harmed. We're working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for their swift response and ongoing support. We have security footage that is actively assisting in the investigation, and we're confident the individuals responsible will be caught and removed from our community. If you know something, say something — please contact local law enforcement."
The investigation is still ongoing, but the incident transpired the same week of a break-in at the home of retired NFL player Richard Sherman, who also resides in the Seattle area.
"After further investigation, we couldn't determine what, if anything, had been stolen. There had clearly been some high value items that had been left there," McClure told KING5 of the investigation surrounding Snell's home.
While the Dodgers pitcher hasn't commented on the situation beyond the statement released by his representative, the former Seattle Seahawks defensive star took to social media to ask if anyone had information regarding the intruders.
"House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift," Sherman wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out."
There has been a pattern of break-ins targeting professional athletes, especially when teams are traveling. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of several athletes whose homes have been burglarized in recent months.
According to Snell's representative, Major League Baseball issued a warning to Dodgers players about said break-ins and to exercise caution especially when on the road.
