Dodgers World Series Winning Reliever Traded to NL Rival
A former World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers is leaving the Greater Los Angeles area as he has been traded from the Angels to the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves skipped the waiver line to add the right-hander as they struck a deal with the Halos.
More news: Dodgers Trading for Former Stolen Base Champion in Savvy Move With AL West Club
The United Kingdom-born pitcher last wore a Dodgers uniform in 2024 but was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins last September.
He debuted in June of last season, about a month after his 30th birthday, but had an impressive 35 games in Triple-A ahead of the start of his MLB career.
Across 33 innings in Oklahoma City, Petersen threw 44 strikeouts to just eight walks leading to an ERA of 1.64. He also added 10 saves and only allowed 17 hits with a WHIP of 0.76.
With Atlanta's abysmal 0-7 start, his return to a major league mound may be closer than he expects.
The 16 outings in the majors for Petersen were less than ideal as his year-end ERA was 5.95.
Command was an issue for the 30-year-old as he threw 14 strikeouts to 11 walks over this time. Perhaps Atlanta will be a fresh start if/when he returns to the show.
More news: Former Dodgers, Cardinals All-Star Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
The Braves are one of three teams in the majors so far without a save, despite three save situations already in 2025. They also have four losses in relief thus far
Petersen also has some experience on the global stage as he pitched a scoreless inning in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He even touched 100 mph on a strikeout at the expense of St. Louis Cardinals veteran infielder Nolan Arenado.
More news: Former Padres Veteran Accuses Dodgers' Roki Sasaki of Cheating in Dodger Stadium Debut
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.