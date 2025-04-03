Dodgers Already Have 7 Pitchers on 60-Day Injured List
Injuries plagued the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching staff in 2024. And that trend has remained consistent through the beginning of the 2025 season.
The Dodgers placed right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Hurt on the 60-day injured list on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya via X. Hurt marks the seventh pitcher Los Angeles placed on the 60-day IL this season.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Out of Lineup Again as LA Looks to Sweep Braves
Hurt underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2024 and will likely miss the majority of the 2025 season. Los Angeles moved him to the 60-day IL to make room for Athletics outfielder Esteury Ruiz, who the Dodgers acquired in a trade.
In addition to Hurt, starting pitchers Gavin Stone, River Ryan, Emmett Sheehan, and Clayton Kershaw, along with relievers Brusdar Graterol and Michael Grove are on the 60-day IL.
Grove, Graterol, and Stone are dealing with shoulder injuries, while Ryan and Sheehan sustained elbow injuries. Kershaw is recovering from a pair of surgeries he had in November to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and a ruptured plantar plate in his left big toe.
There are varying timetables for when each pitcher is expected to return from injury. But Grove, Stone, Ryan and possibly Hurt will be on the sidelines for the entire 2025 season.
More news: Former Padres Veteran Accuses Dodgers' Roki Sasaki of Cheating in Dodger Stadium Debut
Even with nearly half of a starting rotation on the IL, the Dodgers still boast a superstar-filled rotation. New additions in two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese-born pitching phenom Roki Sasaki have bolstered an already strong rotation.
Additionally, two-way player Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his Dodgers debut on the mound this season. Like many other Dodgers pitchers, Ohtani is recovering from labrum surgery he underwent in November, which has delayed his pitching debut.
The bullpen came in clutch for the Dodgers in the postseason as they navigated an injured rotation. During the offseason, Los Angeles signed relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates and re-signed reliever Blake Treinen, further strengthening the reliable 'pen.
More news: Latest MLB Announcement Shows Dodgers Are By Far the Most Popular Team in League
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.