Dodgers Star Scratched From Lineup In Last-Minute Decision

Gabe Smallson

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers will once again be without superstar Mookie Betts.

With less than two hours before the first pitch of Sunday evening's Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels, Betts was replaced by veteran Miguel Rojas for the start.

Los Angeles has been without the 2018 American League MVP since the final two games of the Cactus League and even had to leave Japan before the Opening Day festivities due to his health.

After reportedly losing nearly 15 pounds due to the lingering illness, Betts was seen repeatedly pausing his ground ball workouts to rest with his hands on his knees and cited dehydration. Per team doctor Neal ElAttrache, dehydration isn’t something that the Dodgers want to risk further injury with, especially for an exhibition game. 

"This time of the year is the worst time of the year to take a chance with somebody that has something that, if you give it a little time, it can get better, but if it doesn't, if you're wrong, and too aggressive with it ... they lose six or eight weeks,” Dodgers doctor Neal ElAttrache told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

“Dehydration is one of the worst conditions you can have for muscle strains,” ElAttrache added. “You have Mookie come out here, tear an oblique or hamstring, you can lose him for 6 weeks.”

With a team that is built for a deep October run, there is no clear reason to risk anything in a March game that doesn’t count for the regular season. This is essentially why Betts was sidelined for the pair of exhibition games in Japan.

Even for the pair of games that did in fact count for the regular season, the eight-time All-Star’s health is paramount to any game this early in the season. 

Although it will take some more patience from fans who would love to see the superstar back on the diamond, there will have to be more waiting as the team ensures Betts’ health is where it needs to be to perform at a high level. 

