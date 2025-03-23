Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Stars Return to Lineup Following Absence From Tokyo Series

Gabe Smallson

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after they scored during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers will finally be able to see their superstars back in the lineup.

With Mookie Betts missing the last two Cactus League games, two exhibition games in Japan, plus the first two regular season games of 2025 due to an illness, he is finally on the lineup card for a spring matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Freddie Freeman was a late scratch in Tokyo mere hours before Opening Day with rib discomfort. After missing both regular season games in Japan, he too will be back against the Halos.

This story will be updated....

